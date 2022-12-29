Facts

18:21 29.12.2022

Ukraine's intel rep on explosions at Russian airfield in Engels: similar incidents likely to continue

2 min read
 Andriy Yusov, representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, believes that explosions like the one that occurred this week at the Russian airfield in Engels will continue on the Russian territory.

"These incidents are a direct consequence of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and evidence of the degradation of infrastructure, military, defense and management in the so-called Russian Federation. The government of the aggressor country, represented by dictator Putin, is responsible for everything that happens on the territory of the aggressor country," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday, answering a question from the hosts about the explosions at the airfield in Engels.

According to him, it is obvious that this is "not the first and not the last 'unfortunate' case."

"In the future, Russia's military infrastructure will continue to degrade, which means that such incidents are likely to continue," he stressed.

At the same time, the representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry noted that the final information on the consequences of the explosions in Engels was being specified.

"It is known for sure about the damage to aircraft, and vehicles, and personnel. We are talking about much more than three dead, as was announced by the Russians," Yusov summed up.

Tags: #defense_ministry

