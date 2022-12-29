Ukrainian soldiers advance 2.5 km towards Kreminna over week – AFU General Staff

Within a week, Ukrainian defenders advanced 2.5 km in the direction of Kreminna, Luhansk region, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"Our soldiers continue offensive operations in the area of Kreminna, Luhansk region. During the week, Ukrainian defenders advanced up to 2.5 km in the direction of the specified settlement," he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

At the same time, the situation in Kherson and Zaporizhia directions is stable and controlled, without any significant changes.