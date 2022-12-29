On Thursday morning, 69 missiles launched at Ukraine, 54 downed – Zaluzhny

During the morning massive missile attack, the enemy launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles to the S-300 air defense system at energy infrastructure facilities, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"The enemy continues missile terror against civilians in Ukraine. This morning, the aggressor launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles to S-300 air defense systems at the energy infrastructure facilities of our country," he said on Facebook.

According to preliminary data, according to Zaluzhny, a total of 69 missiles were used during the attack. Forces and means of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 54 enemy cruise missiles.