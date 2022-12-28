Facts

09:58 28.12.2022

Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed investments in the recovery of Ukraine with the management of the investment company Black Rock.

"I spoke with the head of the largest investment fund in the world, Black Rock. I received further confirmation that the business of the developed world believes in our victory and is ready to invest in our recovery," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

According to Zelensky, "the specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the Fund for Recovery of Our State."

"And we are already preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. Ukraine's position and prospects will be presented there," the president said.

