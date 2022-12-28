Facts

09:18 28.12.2022

Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a message to the Verkhovna Rada on the external and internal situation of Ukraine

"Soon I will present my view on the implementation of these tasks in the annual message of the Verkhovna Rada on the external and internal situation of Ukraine. I want this message to be not a report, but our conversation with you about the next year," he said in a video on Tuesday .

According to him, "this week will be important for Ukraine from a political point of view. We are entering the next year and must maintain a common understanding of our national goals."

"This is the liberation of our land from the enemy, as well as the restoration of Ukraine, the return of our people home, the further rapprochement of our state with key partners, the opening of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world, this is a task for the near future. And not only for the state, but also for each of us," Zelensky said.

