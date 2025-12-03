Rada adopts 2026 state budget

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the law on the State Budget for 2026.

A total of 257 MPs voted for the relevant law (No. 14000) at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, 193 MPs from the Servant of the People faction, one from Holos, 16 from the Platform for Life and Peace, 11 from the Restoration of Ukraine group, 11 from the For the Future group and 16 from the Dovira group supported the budget.

Not a single MP from the European Solidarity or Batkivschyna factions supported the budget.

According to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the 2026 state budget provides a foundation for the state's planning and international financing for the upcoming year, including assistance under the new IMF program for 2026-2029.

"Defense and security — the state allocates all of its revenues to the Defense Forces for financial support of the military and their families, strengthening air defense, and developing and producing Ukrainian weapons, including drones. Next year, we will spend UAH 2.8 trillion on the army, accounting for nearly 60% of total expenditures," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

A total of UAH 273.9 billion (up by UAH 75 billion vs. 2025) has been allocated for education, including UAH 195.3 billion (up by UAH 55.4 billion vs. 2025), which accounts for a 30% increase in the salaries of teaching, scientific, and pedagogical workers, effective January 1, 2026. Additionally, the government is developing a new remuneration system for educators, set to take effect in September 2026.

"Healthcare receives UAH 258.6 billion (up by UAH 38.8 billion). Priorities include increasing the salaries of primary and emergency medical care doctors, providing free medicine, and offering health checks for citizens aged 40 and over," the prime minister added.

Regarding support for internally displaced persons (IDPs), Svyrydenko stated that UAH 72.6 billion has been allocated for next year.

"We are focusing on supporting people who lost their homes due to the war. In particular, UAH 1.4 billion has been allocated to a new program to support IDPs with TOT," she noted.

Additionally, UAH 18.9 billion has been allocated to veterans' policy, which is an increase of UAH 6.3 billion compared to last year, and UAH 468.5 billion has been allocated to social support, which is an increase of UAH 47.6 billion by 2025.

"Support for entrepreneurs. Within the framework of the Made in Ukraine policy, we plan to continue programs that support businesses and Ukrainian producers. The state budget allocates funds for Affordable Loans 5-7-9%, industrial parks, programs that partially compensate for Ukrainian machinery and equipment, grants, and other initiatives that support Ukrainian producers. Funds are also allocated to provide Ukrainians with housing through the eOselia program," said Svyrydenko.

According to her, UAH 293 billion is planned to support regions, including front-line ones.

"These funds will cover teachers' salaries, support local budgets, finance children's meals in schools for grades 1-11, and provide funding for education, social protection, healthcare, and compensation for the difference in tariffs," the prime minister added.