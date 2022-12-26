Facts

18:54 26.12.2022

Invaders shell Ukraine 19 times from MLRS over day, trying to attack in Bakhmut, Lyman directions – AFU General Staff

During the day, the Russian invaders carried out 19 attacks on the territory of Ukraine from multiple launch rocket systems, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on Monday, published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

"The invaders continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Lyman directions, in Kupiansk, Avdiyivske and Zaporizhia directions, they are trying to improve the tactical situation. The enemy is defending in Novopavlivsk and Kherson directions," the AFU said.

In Slobozhansk direction, the districts of Starytsia, Vovchansk of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery shelling. In Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 20 settlements, among them Novomlynsk, Tabaivka and Berestove of Kharkiv region; Ploschanka and Dibrova of Luhansk region, Torsk of Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy shelled areas of more than 30 settlements, including Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, New York, Avdiyivka, Vesele, Nivelske, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region. Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka of Donetsk region were fired upon by the occupiers in Novopavlovsky direction.

In Zaporizhia direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery into areas of more than 15 settlements.

In Kherson direction, the enemy continues shelling settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. The civilian infrastructure of Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Novokairov, and others.

In Volyn, Polussua, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the situation did not change significantly, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found.

"The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

