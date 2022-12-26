Facts

17:09 26.12.2022

Ukraine's Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church start dialogue on church calendar reform

Ukraine's Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church start dialogue on church calendar reform

The primates of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), Epiphanius and Sviatoslav, have discussed the creation of a joint working group to deal with possible transition to a new calendar, according to the press service of the UGCC.

"The primates of the Churches paid special attention to the coordination of positions on church calendar reform. After a discussion, it was proposed to create a joint working group for a comprehensive review of the issue," it said.

The working group will work out specific proposals for the primates and the synods of both Churches in the context of the preparations for the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council, which took place in Nicaea in 325. The calendar principles of the church life were determined at this council.

