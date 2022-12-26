Facts

10:37 26.12.2022

Ukraine to raise issue at UN today on Russia's exclusion from Security Council – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine to raise issue at UN today on Russia's exclusion from Security Council – Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that on December 26, Ukraine will officially raise the issue of Russia's exclusion from the UN Security Council at the UN.

"Tomorrow we will officially take this position... Our question is very simple: does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations in general? We have a convincing and reasoned answer - no, no," he said on the air of the telethon.

The minister is confident that after Russia's defeat in the unleashed war, the question of its future will no longer be a taboo for world diplomacy.

"And although this topic has not yet been discussed at press conferences and in public statements by the leaders of states and governments, but the lower level, people are already asking questions," Kuleba summed up.

