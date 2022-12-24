Over past day, AFU repel enemy attacks in areas of ten settlements – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Andriyivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Pivnichne, New York, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, and Maryinka, Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports in a report published on Saturday morning.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched three missile and ten air strikes, in particular, on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region. In addition, the enemy launched 62 MLRS attacks, as a result of which civilian objects in the city of Kherson were damaged, and there were victims among the civilian population.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled the area of the village of Hirka, Sumy oblast, with mortars.

In the Slobozhansky direction, areas of the settlements of Huryiv, Veterynarne, Kudiyivka, Hoptivka, Starytsa, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Ambarne, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna in Kharkiv oblast were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars and artillery in the areas of Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne of Kharkiv region and Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka and Miasozharivka of Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Makiyivka, Ploschanka, Chervonopopivka, Terny and Dibrova in Luhansk region came under fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of twenty-five settlements with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Among them are Spirne, Berestove, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Diliyivka and Opytne of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, shelling was recorded near Kamianka, Avdiyivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Avdiyivka.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson direction, more than fifty settlements were shelled by rocket and barrel artillery. Among them are Vremivka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region and Kherson, Havrylivka, Novodmytrivka, Burhunka, Inzhenerne and Chornobiyivka in Kherson region.