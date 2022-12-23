Facts

16:43 23.12.2022

Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine to draft ambitious amendments to the law of Ukraine on the diplomatic service.

"I am instructing the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine to draw up am ambitious bill amending the law of Ukraine on the diplomatic service. The system of embassies' work should be updated," he said at a conference of the ambassadors of Ukraine on Friday.

The head of state emphasized that the approach to forming an embassy should be changed, since an ambassador "should influence the forming of the embassy team."

"Certainly, unfairness in the financing of the work of our representative offices will also be corrected – in particular in Africa," Zelensky said.

Tags: #ukraine #diplomatic #mfa #zelensky

