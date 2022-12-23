Facts

10:55 23.12.2022

AFU repels attacks in area of 19 settlements in day, hit 18 enemy targets

Over the past day on Thursday, December 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the area of 19 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian units of aviation, missile forces and artillery hit 18 enemy targets, the General Staff said on Friday.

"At the same time, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Vysoke, Sumy region, Khatne in Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, Andriyivka, Makiyivka, Ploshanka and Dibrova, Luhansk region and Novoselivka, Yampolivka, Yakivlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, New York, Vodiane and Maryinka in Donetsk region," according to the Facebook morning report.

It is noted that over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces delivered eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, destroyed three anti-aircraft missile systems and one enemy UAV center.

In addition, the rocket and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit three command posts, three ammunition trains and eight areas where the occupying forces were concentrated.

The General Staff also said that due to significant losses, the invaders equipped a military hospital at one of the recreation centers in Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region. In addition, several tourist bases in the specified settlement are used to accommodate military personnel of the occupation forces.

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, enemy units are carrying out engineering equipment for defense positions along Krasnoperekopsk-Dzhankoy highway.

