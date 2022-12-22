Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

During a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told him about what he had heard in the United States and the strategic vision for the next year.

"On the way home, I met with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I thanked him, all the Poles, the city – our savior – Rzeszow for everything they do for Ukraine and our defense, the defense of Europe," he said in a video message on Thursday.

"Today, in a special format, one-on-one, we discussed our interaction with Andrzej. I told him about what I heard in the United States, about our strategic vision for the next year... We are getting ready, we are strengthening our joint forces," the president said.