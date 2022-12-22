Facts

19:01 22.12.2022

Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

1 min read
Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

During a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told him about what he had heard in the United States and the strategic vision for the next year.

"On the way home, I met with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I thanked him, all the Poles, the city – our savior – Rzeszow for everything they do for Ukraine and our defense, the defense of Europe," he said in a video message on Thursday.

"Today, in a special format, one-on-one, we discussed our interaction with Andrzej. I told him about what I heard in the United States, about our strategic vision for the next year... We are getting ready, we are strengthening our joint forces," the president said.

Tags: #duda #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:49 22.12.2022
Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

12:28 22.12.2022
Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

12:05 22.12.2022
Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

16:14 21.12.2022
Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

13:43 21.12.2022
Biden-Zelensky meeting to start at 21.00 Kyiv time

Biden-Zelensky meeting to start at 21.00 Kyiv time

12:21 21.12.2022
Zelensky's visit to Washington finally confirmed three days ago – White House

Zelensky's visit to Washington finally confirmed three days ago – White House

11:55 21.12.2022
Zelensky may visit White House on Wednesday – CNN

Zelensky may visit White House on Wednesday – CNN

11:52 21.12.2022
Zelensky calls this week 'critical' to get through winter, next year

Zelensky calls this week 'critical' to get through winter, next year

15:34 20.12.2022
Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

13:45 20.12.2022
Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

After open competition, new NABU director to be appointed by late March 2023 – memo with IMF

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

LATEST

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

Situation with electricity supply in Kyiv improves on left bank – YASNO head

After open competition, new NABU director to be appointed by late March 2023 – memo with IMF

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited to Brussels

Pelosi: Zelensky inspired us with his message of unity, resilience in face of Russian aggression

Reform of govt structure to be carried out step by step as decisions ready – Shmyhal

Pentagon chief, Reznikov discuss US security assistance, including transfer of Patriot battery

Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

Zelensky: Strengthening air defense to deprive terrorist state of its main tool terror

AD
AD
AD
AD