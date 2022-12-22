Facts

10:56 22.12.2022

Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

2 min read
Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden believes that Ukraine's success after the battle will help to avoid a third World War.

Asked about possible deliveries of long-range weapons, including ATACMS missiles, to Ukraine at a press conference after talks with the Ukrainian president, Biden recalled that "before Russia invaded, we had provided an enormous amount of security assistance."

"We've given Ukraine what they needed when they needed to defend themselves. And since the invasion, that has resulted in more than $20 billion, in terms of security assistance. Just today, I approved another $1.8 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine for it to succeed on the battlefield. And we're focused on working with allies and partners to generate capability in four key areas: air defense, we've worked with partners to get Ukraine tanks and other armored vehicles and 200,000 rounds of additional ammunition," he said.

Now it critical, Biden said, "to stay with Ukraine. And the idea that we would give Ukraine material that is fundamentally different than is already going there would have a prospect of breaking up NATO and breaking up the European Union and the rest of the world."

"I have spent several hundred hours face-to-face with our European allies and making the case as to why it was overwhelmingly in their interest that they continue to support Ukraine. They understand it fully, but they're not looking to go to war with Russia. They're not looking for a third World War. And I think it can all be avoided by making sure that Ukraine is able to succeed in the battlefield," he said.

Tags: #war #biden

