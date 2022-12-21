Facts

Biden to announce new $2 bln aid package to Ukraine, including Patriot missile battery – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday the allocation of about $2 billion in aid to Ukraine, the White House said.

"In fact, tomorrow, President Biden will announce a significant new package of nearly $2 billion of security assistance for Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

It is reported that as part of this package, the United States will provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery, "which will be a critical asset to defend the Ukrainian people against Russia's barbaric attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure."

"We will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the Patriot missile battery in a third country. This will take some time, but Ukrainian troops will take that training back to their country to operate this battery," a senior White House official said.

The United States will also continue to prioritize other forms of air defense support, including NASAMS, HAWKs, Stingers, and counter-UAV equipment.

In addition, the official said that on the course of this visit there will also be an opportunity, along with Congress, to mark the work to pass a significant package of additional funding package for Ukraine for 2023.

"And we anticipate a bipartisan package of more than $40 billion of funding for Ukraine," he said.

Earlier, Zelensky said he went to the United States to strengthen the stability and defense capability of Ukraine. "In particular, Biden and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings," he said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

This is the first visit of the President of Ukraine abroad since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

In turn, Politico said on Wednesday, citing sources, the Ukrainian delegation during a visit to the United States will ask for ATACMS missiles, as well as Gray Eagle and Reaper drones.

