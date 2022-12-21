Facts

11:51 21.12.2022

For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

The United States will send $1.8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, which for the first time will include Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, the Associated Press said, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to their data, the new aid package will be announced on Wednesday.

For the first time, the United States will provide Ukraine with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, officials said.

The aid package will also include Joint Direct Attack Munition kits, missiles for a highly mobile artillery missile system, thousands of artillery and mortar rounds, trucks and HARM air-to-ground missiles.

It is not yet clear when exactly the Patriot will arrive in Ukraine, as training for the Ukrainian military in the use of air defense systems will be required.

The training could take several weeks and is expected to take place at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany, the agency said.

