Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

The Russian Federation has begun to launch the Iranian-made drone Shahed-131, which is smaller than Shahed-136, in Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"We see the use of the Shahed-136 UAV, now they also use the Shahed-131 – this is a smaller version. They label it as Geran-2, and this is Geran-1, a smaller drone. But we all perfectly understand that these are Iranian-made drones," Ihnat said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November and December, the enemy used 127 Shahed UAVs and 300 cruise missiles.

Ihnat also noted that the enemy launches drones in small groups in different directions, and uses Shahed UAVs mainly at night, because at night "there is no visual reference to targets."

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the average speed of a drone is 150 km/h.