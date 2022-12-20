Facts

15:39 20.12.2022

Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

1 min read

 The Russian Federation has begun to launch the Iranian-made drone Shahed-131, which is smaller than Shahed-136, in Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"We see the use of the Shahed-136 UAV, now they also use the Shahed-131 – this is a smaller version. They label it as Geran-2, and this is Geran-1, a smaller drone. But we all perfectly understand that these are Iranian-made drones," Ihnat said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November and December, the enemy used 127 Shahed UAVs and 300 cruise missiles.

Ihnat also noted that the enemy launches drones in small groups in different directions, and uses Shahed UAVs mainly at night, because at night "there is no visual reference to targets."

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the average speed of a drone is 150 km/h.

Tags: #war #drones

MORE ABOUT

16:18 20.12.2022
Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

19:00 19.12.2022
Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

16:41 19.12.2022
AFU Ground Forces Command: Work proceeding according to plan, no waves of mobilization expected

AFU Ground Forces Command: Work proceeding according to plan, no waves of mobilization expected

16:38 17.12.2022
Russia launches attack drones from Kuban over Crimea's vulnerability – British intelligence

Russia launches attack drones from Kuban over Crimea's vulnerability – British intelligence

14:19 17.12.2022
Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

13:45 17.12.2022
Ukraine's ability to survive depends on Western support, Germany intends to provide it – German Defense Ministry

Ukraine's ability to survive depends on Western support, Germany intends to provide it – German Defense Ministry

13:09 17.12.2022
Russian missile strikes to not cause public discontent in Ukraine, to not improve occupiers' ability to attack – ISW

Russian missile strikes to not cause public discontent in Ukraine, to not improve occupiers' ability to attack – ISW

13:09 17.12.2022
Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus unlikely, but possible – ISW

Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus unlikely, but possible – ISW

16:37 15.12.2022
Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

16:19 15.12.2022
Drones can be used in any weather conditions

Drones can be used in any weather conditions

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Reznikov: Ukraine needs 300 tanks, 600-700 IFVs, 500 howitzers for specific operation

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Member of Bundestag Lindner arrives on visit to Kyiv

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

Enemy's loss includes 430 servicemen, seven tanks, 23 UAVs, two helicopters in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

AFU repulses occupiers' attacks in ten settlements in 24 hours, two enemy helicopters downed – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD