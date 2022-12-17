Death toll from missile attack in Kryvy Rih rises to four, body of 1.5-year-old boy recovered from rubble

The number of civilians in Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, who died as a result of missile fire on the city by Russian invaders on Friday, increased to four, the body of a 1.5-year-old child was pulled out from the rubble, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"In Kryvy Rih, after midnight, rescuers pulled out the body of a 1.5-year-old boy from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile. Friday's strike on the city claimed four lives. The Russians killed a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a young son. Thirteen people were injured. There are four children among them," Reznichenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

The regional head also reported on the night shelling of two communities in Nikopol district.

"The Russian occupation troops shelled two communities with heavy artillery – Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets. People were not injured. Houses and power lines were damaged," he wrote.

As reported, on Friday, December 16, as a result of a missile attack on Kryvy Rih, three people were killed and 13 people were injured, including four children. Some missiles hit the energy system of the region: there was a significant fire there, there is great destruction. Fire services quickly extinguished the fire.