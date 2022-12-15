Facts

14:58 15.12.2022

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Ukrainian Peace Formula can be implemented in six months.

"Over the past six months, we have developed and offered the world a Peace Formula containing everything necessary not only to stop this war, but also to guarantee – reliably and for a long time that there will be no repetition of such or the beginning of any other war in Europe. And I urge you to support the Ukrainian peace formula!" he said, speaking on Thursday by video link at a meeting of the EU Council.

"All of you know its elements – they are logical and efficient and can be implemented in the next six months. To this end, in the near future we will organize a summit – the Global Peace Formula Summit. I hope that at this summit we will see all of you and your leadership in the world," Zelensky stressed.

According to him, "each of the points of our Peace Formula allows each conscientious country to show its leadership – and help in one or another specific goal. In fact, it's like a menu for leadership manifestations."

Tags: #peace #formula

