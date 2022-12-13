Facts

09:37 13.12.2022

G7 countries to establish inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine's reconstruction – statement

1 min read
The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) declare their intention to establish a multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to finance reconstruction work and reforms in Ukraine.

"We firmly support efforts to secure Ukraine's immediate financial stability and its recovery and reconstruction towards a sustainable, prosperous and democratic future, in line with its European path… With a view to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction, together with Ukraine and our international partners and in close coordination with relevant International Organisations and International Financial Institutions, we will establish a multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform," the G7 leaders said in a statement published on the White House website following online consultations on Monday.

"Through this platform, we will coordinate existing mechanisms to provide ongoing short- and long-term support... coordinate further international funding and expertise, and encourage Ukraine's reform agenda as well as private sector led growth," according to the document.

The leaders of the G7 countries declare their intention to create a secretariat for such a platform. "We will each designate a senior government representative to oversee the set-up of the platform and ongoing coordination efforts, and ask them to convene as soon as possible in January 2023," according to the statement.

Tags: #ukraine #g7

17:39 13.12.2022
Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

10:07 13.12.2022
European Council approves decision on EUR 18 bln aid package for Ukraine in 2023 – media

09:49 13.12.2022
Ukraine, IFC sign memo on creation of mechanisms to attract private investors to recovery

14:07 12.12.2022
Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

10:56 12.12.2022
Ukraine to take part in G7 summit – Zelensky following talk with Biden

16:24 10.12.2022
Morocco to supply tank spare parts to Ukraine – media

15:45 10.12.2022
Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

15:59 09.12.2022
Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

15:31 09.12.2022
Economy Ministry estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP at 41% in Nov, at 33.2% over 2022

17:37 06.12.2022
Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

