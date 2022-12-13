G7 countries to establish inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine's reconstruction – statement

The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) declare their intention to establish a multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to finance reconstruction work and reforms in Ukraine.

"We firmly support efforts to secure Ukraine's immediate financial stability and its recovery and reconstruction towards a sustainable, prosperous and democratic future, in line with its European path… With a view to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction, together with Ukraine and our international partners and in close coordination with relevant International Organisations and International Financial Institutions, we will establish a multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform," the G7 leaders said in a statement published on the White House website following online consultations on Monday.

"Through this platform, we will coordinate existing mechanisms to provide ongoing short- and long-term support... coordinate further international funding and expertise, and encourage Ukraine's reform agenda as well as private sector led growth," according to the document.

The leaders of the G7 countries declare their intention to create a secretariat for such a platform. "We will each designate a senior government representative to oversee the set-up of the platform and ongoing coordination efforts, and ask them to convene as soon as possible in January 2023," according to the statement.