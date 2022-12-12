OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is opening a regional office in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"An agreement has just been signed in Paris, which officially gives grounds for launching the so-called ‘Liaison Office’ of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Kyiv. Since Ukraine is recognized as a potential member of the OECD, the office will tentatively function until 2026 to support our country during the recovery," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, the OECD was a co-executor of the "Marshal's Plan" and is now helping to develop a Plan for the restoration of Ukraine.

"This month we have also received a description of the provisions of the OECD program, which will help implement the Organization's standards in various industries. We are ready to start preparing it together in order to join the ‘club of successful countries’ as soon as possible. This will become a marker of Ukraine's readiness to join the EU and will contribute to the establishment of the state as a regional leader," Shmyhal wrote.