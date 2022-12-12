Facts

15:54 12.12.2022

OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

1 min read
OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is opening a regional office in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"An agreement has just been signed in Paris, which officially gives grounds for launching the so-called ‘Liaison Office’ of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Kyiv. Since Ukraine is recognized as a potential member of the OECD, the office will tentatively function until 2026 to support our country during the recovery," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, the OECD was a co-executor of the "Marshal's Plan" and is now helping to develop a Plan for the restoration of Ukraine.

"This month we have also received a description of the provisions of the OECD program, which will help implement the Organization's standards in various industries. We are ready to start preparing it together in order to join the ‘club of successful countries’ as soon as possible. This will become a marker of Ukraine's readiness to join the EU and will contribute to the establishment of the state as a regional leader," Shmyhal wrote.

Tags: #oecd #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

18:16 12.12.2022
France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

18:53 09.12.2022
Forty percent of high-voltage network facilities in Ukraine damaged to varying degrees – PM

Forty percent of high-voltage network facilities in Ukraine damaged to varying degrees – PM

14:44 06.12.2022
Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

17:54 05.12.2022
Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

18:23 02.12.2022
Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

16:54 23.11.2022
Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

17:36 08.11.2022
Shmyhal: About 60% of all facilities in the country already connected to heat

Shmyhal: About 60% of all facilities in the country already connected to heat

18:06 01.11.2022
Russia to continue attempts to destroy Ukrainian power system, water and heat supply – Shmyhal

Russia to continue attempts to destroy Ukrainian power system, water and heat supply – Shmyhal

17:08 01.11.2022
Shmyhal: Evacuations from certain communities or regions to be applied last as emergency step

Shmyhal: Evacuations from certain communities or regions to be applied last as emergency step

15:00 25.10.2022
Financial Ramstein must be created by end of 2022 – Shmyhal

Financial Ramstein must be created by end of 2022 – Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

Russians fire at Kherson, two reported killed – region’s head

Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

As result of enemy shelling of Hirnyk, two killed, another ten wounded – PGO

LATEST

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders start to mobilize women – AFU General Staff

Russians fire at Kherson, two reported killed – region’s head

Stefanishyna: Creating necessary conditions for Ukrainians' return from abroad should be one of key priorities of post-war reconstruction

Germany guarantees to supply Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition – Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

Council of European Union may approve anti-Russian sanctions on Mon – French FM

Kuleba considers blackout scenario in Ukraine realistic

AD
AD
AD
AD