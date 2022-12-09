Estonia, Netherlands and Norway to transfer third field hospital to AFU – Defense Ministry

Estonia, the Netherlands and Norway will transfer the Role 2 field hospital to Ukraine to improve the medical capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the field hospital will be provided by the Estonian Defense Forces, while Norway and the Netherlands will support the project financially.

"This military hospital is the third one that Estonia has donated to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against our country. Estonia has already transferred more than EUR 255 million in military aid to Ukraine, which makes up almost a third of the annual defense budget," the ministry emphasizes.

They note that the trilateral cooperation will also include the purchase of container ships and trailers, sanitary, storage and residential modules, as well as medical supplies for the modernization of the hospital.

"Training of the Ukrainian medical forces on the use of the field hospital will be carried out by Ukrainian and Estonian specialists with the support of the Netherlands," the Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry reports that Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Estonia Mariana Betsa took part in the solemn ceremony of signing an agreement on the transfer of the Role 2 military field hospital to Ukraine. The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, Ambassador of Norway Else Berit Eikeland and Ambassador of the Netherlands Özlem Canel.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful for the support and assistance of Estonia, the Netherlands and Norway," the Ministry of Defense summed up.