Facts

16:49 09.12.2022

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

 Russia has deported more than 13,000 children from Ukraine, Daria Herasymchuk, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Children's Rehabilitation, has said.

"Today, we have information about 13,000 Ukrainian children who have been deported or displaced by the Russian authorities. And this, unfortunately, is not the final figure," Herasymchuk said at a briefing on Friday in Kyiv.

According to the Children's Ombudsman, the number of Ukrainian children deported to Russia is increasing every day.

"We have yet to learn, at least, about the tens of thousands of Ukrainian children who were kidnapped by the Russian authorities," Herasymchuk said.

