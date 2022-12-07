Zelensky: Dec 6 to be Day of Gratitude in Ukraine

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called December 6 "The Day of our Gratitude" in a video statement recorded at the Mariinsky Palace in the presence of military personnel.

"That's the meaning of December 6 and it's forever. This is the only way our people will celebrate the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

"I thank all the soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, I thank the parents of our soldiers who brought up truly winners," Zelensky said.

"For eight years and 286 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been defending our beautiful state from an occupier, from Russian aggression. Thousands of Ukrainians gave their lives so that the day will come when there will not be a single occupier on our land and when all our people will be free," he said.

"Today it is an honor for me to spend the whole day together with our defenders. In the morning I was in Donetsk region, I thanked the fighters who defend our state in the most dangerous and responsible areas. Fighting in Svativ, Bakhmut, Avdiyivsky and other directions in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I presented state awards and awards to the soldiers," Zelensky said.

According to him, in Kharkiv region, he "thanked the doctors who save our fighters. He presented awards to the fighters participating in the liberation of the region, who continue to expel the occupiers from Ukraine."

"In the evening in the Mariinsky Palace, our heroes, relatives of our soldiers, commanders and representatives of combat brigades and units that have just arrived from the front and are returning to the front again. I want to say exactly what is in the heart of every Ukrainian today: I thank you! Thank you, to all soldiers and sailors, to all sergeants and foremen, to all officers and generals, and of course, to all fathers and mothers of Ukrainian soldiers. And I wish all of us one thing – victory!" Zelensky said.