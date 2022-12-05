Enemy missile hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv region – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces hit an infrastructure facility in Kyiv region during a massive missile attack on Monday, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"We have very successful examples of work of the air defense. Unfortunately, an infrastructure facility was hit. The information is being analyzed," he said on air of the national telethon.

Kuleba also said that "more clear analysis of what has happened" will be issued in the next two hours. At the same time, he stressed, "We cannot see any critical consequences so far."

Prosecutors, investigators and experts are working on the scene. An investigation into the case of violation of the laws and rules of war has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said.