Facts

16:42 01.12.2022

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

1 min read
Fifty Ukrainian defenders have been released from captivity as a result of a new prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"We have held another large prisoner swap. Fifty Ukrainian defenders have been released," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Among those released, there are Mariupol and Azovstal defenders, who were kept in Olenivka, including those wounded in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia directions.

"It is a big piece of work which continues daily. We will work on until we set free the last Ukrainian. Thank you to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. All of them will return home," Yermak said.

Tags: #prisoners #released

