Allies announce additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine – Secretary General

At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, the allies announced additional contributions to the comprehensive NATO assistance package to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

“NATO Foreign Ministers made clear that our continued military support for Ukraine is essential. In particular, additional air defences. And I welcome the new commitments made by Allies. Allies also announced additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package. Providing Ukraine with non-lethal aid, including fuel and generators,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Bicharest on Wednesday.

He noted that Ukraine had achieved significant results, but stressed that Russia should not be underestimated.

“Russian missiles and drones continue to strike Ukrainian cities, civilians, and critical infrastructure. This is causing enormous human suffering, as winter sets in,” Stoltenberg said.