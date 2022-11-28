About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv region, about 40% of the region without electricity after a missile attack last week, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"According to the decision of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages continue in Kyiv region. About 40% of the region is without electricity. These are the consequences of a massive missile attack that took place last week," Kuleba wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the administration also said that, additionally, due to bad weather and glaciation, line breaks and emergency blackouts were recorded in Kyiv region.

"Power engineers work non-stop and do everything to restore electricity and return to scheduled outages. There are also 278 Points of Invincibility in Kyiv region. Their number will increase," he said.