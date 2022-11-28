Facts

10:31 28.11.2022

President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

3 min read
President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

President of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Petro Kotin has said that there is evidence that the Russian invaders may leave the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region in the foreseeable future.

"Now in recent weeks, in fact, we are receiving information that there is evidence that they may be going to leave the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," Kotin said during the national telethon on Sunday.

"Firstly, a lot of publications began to appear in the Russian media that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant could be left, it could be transferred to the IAEA control. You know, there is a feeling that they are packing their bags and stealing everything they can find it there," he said.

At the same time, when asked whether it was possible to say that the occupation units were already leaving the plant, the president of Energoatom replied that it was too early to talk about this: "There is no such thing, but they are preparing."

Kotin stressed that the invaders continue to use the ZNPP as a military base. "They brought everything they could to the site: both military equipment and their personnel... They brought their trucks there, no one knows what is in these trucks, and most likely there are weapons and explosives. They also mine the territory of the plant, around the plant... There are military zones on the territory of the nuclear power plant, in which the personnel of the nuclear power plant are not allowed," he said.

According to the President of Energoatom, in Ukraine after the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in 1986, a program was adopted to improve the safety of power units, it was funded by the European Commission, and now its implementation is coming to an end. "This is what fundamentally distinguishes our power unit from the Russian ones of the exact same project. This is why they cannot come to the Zaporizhia plant, bring their personnel and start operating it there. Because everything is different with us: we had other safety systems, we actually have different control systems for the power unit, something that they don't have at all," Kotin said.

All ZNPP personnel are currently prohibited from traveling to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

According to him, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi takes such a position that he only states the events that are violations, and does not say either about the reasons for this, or how to prevent it. "But he is also very actively working on creating a safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, and if he manages to do this in the end and withdraw the occupiers from the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and create the safety and security protection zone there, then we, of course, will forgive him everything," Kotin said.

Tags: #znpp

MORE ABOUT

17:06 23.11.2022
All units of Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, Khmelnytsky NPPs shut down due to decrease in frequency in Ukrainian power system - Energoatom

All units of Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, Khmelnytsky NPPs shut down due to decrease in frequency in Ukrainian power system - Energoatom

10:57 23.09.2022
Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

09:48 19.08.2022
USA call on IAEA to provide access to Zaporizhia NPP

USA call on IAEA to provide access to Zaporizhia NPP

09:18 19.08.2022
Erdogan on situation at ZNPP: We don’t want to experience another Chornobyl

Erdogan on situation at ZNPP: We don’t want to experience another Chornobyl

09:44 18.08.2022
IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

14:39 09.08.2022
Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

14:19 30.06.2022
Russian invaders force ZNPP workers to drain cooling pools – Energoatom

Russian invaders force ZNPP workers to drain cooling pools – Energoatom

15:18 26.05.2022
IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

16:00 25.03.2022
WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

15:40 17.03.2022
Russian occupiers not to supply electricity from Zaporizhia NPP to Crimea due to lack of network infrastructure – Ukrenergo

Russian occupiers not to supply electricity from Zaporizhia NPP to Crimea due to lack of network infrastructure – Ukrenergo

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Zelensky: Defense forces prepare for new Russian missile strikes

Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

LATEST

Danilov: Best solution to Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with range of 800 km or more

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Russian occupiers shoot car with civilians inside, crush it with tank in Kherson region in March – PGO

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

French Neo-Eco working on pilot housing renovation project in Hostomel near Kyiv with budget of EUR 45 mln

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

AD
AD
AD
AD