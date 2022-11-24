Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has connected its power unit No. 1 with a capacity of 1,000 MW to Ukraine's power grid, Head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hamaliy has said on the Telegram channel.

"At 13:53, power unit No. 1 of our NPP has been connected to the single power grid of Ukraine," he said, adding that the country's energy system is recovering after enemy attacks and consumers are being connected to the system.