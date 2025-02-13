Zelenskyy hears reports on protection of critical infrastructure at Khmelnytsky NPP

During a visit to the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports on the prospects of nuclear energy development and the protection of critical infrastructure and the Khmelnytsky and Rivne NPP.

"It is very important that there is a project to complete the Khmelnytsky NPP power units. This is energy independence, thanks to which Ukraine will have two additional gigawatts of electricity. This is what is needed to avoid dependence on imports in critical periods and to support Ukraine's industrial development," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The head of state thanked everyone who works to make Ukraine stronger.

According to the press service of the head of state, after the completion of the power units, the Khmelnytsky NPP will become the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, as it will be able to generate a total of 6.4 GW of electricity.

During the meeting, the president also heard a report by Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko on the prospects for the development of the Ukrainian nuclear power industry, in particular, on what results Ukraine should expect after the completion of two power units at the Khmelnytsky NPP.

Also, Acting Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Anatoliy Kryvonozhko informed about the protection of critical infrastructure, the number of mobile fire groups involved and the strengthening of air defense.

In turn, the heads of Khmelnytsky and Rivne regional military administrations, Serhiy Tiurin and Oleksandr Koval, reported on measures to strengthen the protection of nuclear power plants in the regions.