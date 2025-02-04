Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:05 04.02.2025

Ukraine has right to decide fate of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4, while IAEA to monitor safety – Director General Grossi

2 min read
Ukraine has right to decide fate of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4, while IAEA to monitor safety – Director General Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) considers the decision on whether to complete units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) an internal matter for Ukraine. The agency's mission is to ensure compliance with nuclear safety standards, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"We believe that every country has sovereign authority to decide which projects it will pursue in the energy sector. In Ukraine's case, it seems to be a wise decision because, as we see today, nuclear energy has remained a critical backbone supporting the economy during the extremely challenging times of war," Grossi told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday after visiting one of the energy substations.

Grossi revealed that he had discussed the project to complete units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky NPP with Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin. He also planned to discuss the matter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I look forward to a conversation with the President later today because the agency is, of course, ready to assist. We've already started some analytical work to assess specific areas where we could provide safety evaluations for the project," Grossi stated, adding that some results from these discussions might be announced later that day.

He noted that the project would be particularly interesting as there are no previous examples of resuming construction on suspended NPP units. Grossi acknowledged Ukraine's significant efforts and investments in completing the units, with construction progress at 80% for unit 3 and 25% for unit 4. He also mentioned Ukraine's intention to utilize reactor equipment initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene site.

"The country's internal situation, while relevant and important, is not a decisive factor for us. Each country makes its decisions based on its constitution and political situation," Grossi said.

At the same time, he highlighted the importance for the international community to have assurances that there will be no safety concerns.

"I reiterate: we have started drafting what we call the technical specifications, meaning what we will focus on in our evaluations," Grossi said.

As reported, Tuesday, February 4, marked Grossi's 11th visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression. During this visit, he noted his inspection of the Kyivska 750 kV substation, which he described as critical to Ukraine's nuclear energy system. At a briefing, he announced plans to visit Moscow later this week to maintain open communication channels.

Tags: #iaea #khmelnytsky_npp #grossi

