17:38 02.04.2024

KhNPP power unit operates at maximum capacity after repairs

One of the power units of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been brought to operation at the maximum possible capacity after the completion of repairs, NNEGC Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"I thank the Energoatom's specialists, who were able to quickly and efficiently return the unit to operation, reducing the restoration time by two weeks. It's extremely important, given the constant attacks of the Russians on the Ukrainian energy grid," said the head of the company, Petro Kotin.

According to Energoatom, the KhNPP power unit was repaired and returned to operation two weeks ahead of schedule.

As reported, on March 8, Energoatom began a repair campaign and brought one of the nuclear power plant units out for repairs. Before this, it operated all available nine nuclear power plant units.

Then, on March 14, KhNPP-2 was disconnected from the network due to deviations in the operation of the turbine generator, and Energoatom began operating seven nuclear power units, all at rated power. The total capacity of the nuclear power plant was 5900 MW.

