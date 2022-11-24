Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

As of Thursday morning, the number of victims of enemy missile fire in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, has increased to five people, another 30 victims are in the hospital, chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov said.

"As of now, it can be stated that four high-rise buildings were significantly damaged, a kindergarten and a school nearby were also damaged. There are 35 victims. A woman died this morning - the fifth victim of this explosion. Some 30 people ... are in the hospital," Nebytov said at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to him, the bodies of several dead were found near the house, one more - in the apartment of the house, three more died already in the hospital.

As reported by Nebytov, there are destruction of eight more private houses in Zabirya, Chabany, Hlevakha and Ukrainka.

"Unfortunately, a man from the first floor of a high-rise building in Fastiv district also received a shrapnel wound," the chief of the regional police said.

"Six employees of our energy sector were also injured. They have minor injuries, after providing medical assistance they left the hospital," Nebytov said.