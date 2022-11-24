Facts

12:55 24.11.2022

Canadian military specialists start training Ukrainian sappers in Poland – Defense Minister

1 min read
 About 40 specialists from the Canadian Armed Forces have begun the first training course for Ukrainian sappers, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

"Today, approximately 40 Canadian Forces members began teaching the first Canadian-led course for Ukrainian sappers in Poland. The training focuses on detecting, identifying and clearing explosives and their use for demolition," Ananad said on Twitter.

She said these skills will save lives and help Ukrainians defend Ukraine's nation.

"Canada stands with Ukraine, as its heroic armed forces continue to fight against Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion," she said.

Tags: #canadа #training #defense_minister

