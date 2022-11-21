Operators launch another 3,300 base stations across country over weekend

Ukrainian mobile operators have launched another 3,300 base stations across the country over the past weekend, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov says.

"These are hundreds of thousands of subscribers who finally have mobile communication and the Internet," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, half of the mobile network in Odesa region did not function for several days due to the shelling of energy infrastructure by Russians.

"Now 80% of the network is already working. Resumption of communication continues 24/7 in almost every region of the country," he said.