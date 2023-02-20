Facts

16:20 20.02.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened the first mobile hub.

"The mobile hub is an access to various types of assistance from the Red Cross of Ukraine in remote settlements of Khmelnytsky region. So far, such a hub has been launched for the first time in Kamyanets-Podilsky," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The mobile hub will travel to settlements to provide various kinds of assistance to pensioners, people with disabilities who, for health reasons, cannot travel to cities for it.

According to the URCS, the mobile hub will deliver humanitarian aid (food, hygiene products) to those in need, conduct psychosocial support activities for people, and mobile medical teams will provide medical services.

"There are many internally displaced persons among those receiving assistance. After all, fleeing from the war, people sought asylum not only in large cities, but also in small settlements in order to be in a safer place and away from shelling,” the URCS noted.

Tags: #mobile #hub #urcs

MORE ABOUT

09:14 20.02.2023
URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

09:12 20.02.2023
URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

13:33 17.02.2023
Photo exhibition about URCS activities during war to be held in Kyiv

Photo exhibition about URCS activities during war to be held in Kyiv

13:20 17.02.2023
Veterans disabled as result of war to receive financial assistance – URCS

Veterans disabled as result of war to receive financial assistance – URCS

11:05 16.02.2023
URCS mobile medical teams provide psychological assistance to population

URCS mobile medical teams provide psychological assistance to population

12:48 15.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates heaters, bed sets to hospital in Kostiantynivka

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates heaters, bed sets to hospital in Kostiantynivka

20:01 13.02.2023
URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

16:09 13.02.2023
URCS, State Emergencies Service, National Police tell children in Kamyanske about behavior when explosive object is found

URCS, State Emergencies Service, National Police tell children in Kamyanske about behavior when explosive object is found

10:44 13.02.2023
URCS volunteers evacuate residents of Kupiansky district of Kharkiv region

URCS volunteers evacuate residents of Kupiansky district of Kharkiv region

12:00 11.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Biden after his visit to Kyiv: One year later, here we stand together – united with people of Ukraine

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Biden after his visit to Kyiv: One year later, here we stand together – united with people of Ukraine

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

Delegation of Israeli Parliament visits Bucha – Ambassador of Israel

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

AD
AD
AD
AD