Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened the first mobile hub.

"The mobile hub is an access to various types of assistance from the Red Cross of Ukraine in remote settlements of Khmelnytsky region. So far, such a hub has been launched for the first time in Kamyanets-Podilsky," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The mobile hub will travel to settlements to provide various kinds of assistance to pensioners, people with disabilities who, for health reasons, cannot travel to cities for it.

According to the URCS, the mobile hub will deliver humanitarian aid (food, hygiene products) to those in need, conduct psychosocial support activities for people, and mobile medical teams will provide medical services.

"There are many internally displaced persons among those receiving assistance. After all, fleeing from the war, people sought asylum not only in large cities, but also in small settlements in order to be in a safer place and away from shelling,” the URCS noted.