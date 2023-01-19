Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to supply 52 full-fledged mobile hospitals to country

KYIV. Jan 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Together with partners, the Charitable Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine is planning to supply 52 full-fledged mobile hospitals equipped for surgeries and laboratory diagnostics in the immediate vicinity of active hostilities to the country.

As Artem Honcharenko, President of the Fund, said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday, the first hospital has already been committed to the Ministry of Defense and provides medical assistance to the military and civilian population in the area of active hostilities.

"The first hospital helps where there are active hostilities and heavy losses are possible. It is still the only one on the entire front line and is already saving lives. It is 52 hospitals that will help provide quick assistance along the entire front line in those places where quick assistance is needed," he said.

Honcharenko specified that the number of hospitals was determined after consultations with military experts, including NATO ones. However, hospitals may have different specifications.

"The price at which such a hospital is offered on the market is $360,000, but in negotiations with manufacturers, we came up with a price of EUR 232,000 plus additional transportation costs," Honcharenko specified.

At the same time, he added that by now an advance payment of $40,000 had been made – "under my personal word of honor," and the hospital had been brought to Ukraine, but fundraising continues. Currently, the flow of patients served by it is 100-150 people a day – both military and civilian, who are in gray zones and places of de-occupation. Medical care in the hospital is provided by military doctors, who have already been joined by civilians.

"The hospital can operate in 300 km of the border zone, where the aggressor's missiles reach. This is a full-fledged hospital on wheels," Honcharenko said.

He noted that the hospital can be deployed and start working within 15 minutes, it is completely autonomous, equipped with a generator and has the ability to connect to external power. The Fund is currently exploring the possibilities of assembling hospitals in Ukraine.

The second hospital, according to the head of the charitable organization, the Fund plans to transfer to the clinic and medical center of the western region - "this is the so-called Lviv hospital."

"We have signed a memorandum with them. We planned to transfer the first hospital to them, but we were asked to transfer it for special operations, so the first hospital operates where active hostilities are taking place," Honcharenko specified.

According to Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier Danyil Honcharenko, who has three wounds, due to the change in the operational situation at the front, the need for mobile hospitals capable of providing full-fledged medical care directly on the front line has increased significantly.

At the same time, another participant in the press conference, lawyer and serviceman Serhiy Petkov, noted their importance not only during active hostilities - after the victory they can continue to work in the aftermath of man-made disasters, accidents and terrorist attacks.

"If such a mobile hospital were in Dnipro on January 14, then more people could be saved before they were sent to hospitals, providing them with timely assistance on the spot," he stressed.

According to the information announced during the press conference, the partners of the mobile hospitals project were the PR-agency Be my media, the Club of Experts, the Association of Science and Education of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, NGO Culture and Heritage of Ukraine, the International Technology Transfer Association (ITTA), the National University of Construction, the Physical culture and sports society Dynamo Ukraine, the licensed online school Focus, PATprofi - IT, Donbasenergo, the Amor Ukraine Health Organization, and NGO Ukrainian Diabetic Federation.