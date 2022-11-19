Facts

12:48 19.11.2022

AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

1 min read
AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stroke the Russian occupation troops on the Kinburn Spit, from where the enemy shelled seaport tugs and grain barges in the Dnieper-Buh estuary, the Pivden (South) Operational Command has said.

"An area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and equipment was hit on the Kinburn Spit. That is exactly from where the occupiers shelled seaport tugs and grain barges in the Dnieper-Buh estuary," it said on Facebook.

Seven occupiers and two units of armored vehicles, as well as a point of basing were destroyed.

Tags: #afu #war

MORE ABOUT

15:45 19.11.2022
Russia might be secretly preparing for second wave of mobilization – ISW

Russia might be secretly preparing for second wave of mobilization – ISW

11:34 19.11.2022
Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

11:23 18.11.2022
Number of war crimes registered since start of de-occupation measures in Kharkiv region exceeds 3,000 - police

Number of war crimes registered since start of de-occupation measures in Kharkiv region exceeds 3,000 - police

12:49 17.11.2022
US General Milley says Russia lost war in Ukraine strategically, operationally, tactically

US General Milley says Russia lost war in Ukraine strategically, operationally, tactically

12:39 15.11.2022
Some 6 mln pets killed as result of Russian aggression – Zelensky

Some 6 mln pets killed as result of Russian aggression – Zelensky

12:06 15.11.2022
Zelensky calls for intl conference on post-war security

Zelensky calls for intl conference on post-war security

11:55 15.11.2022
Russia must leave all territories seized from Ukraine, compromises are impossible – Zaluzhny in talk with Milley

Russia must leave all territories seized from Ukraine, compromises are impossible – Zaluzhny in talk with Milley

09:37 15.11.2022
Zelensky urges G-20 countries to join solution of challenges created by war

Zelensky urges G-20 countries to join solution of challenges created by war

15:51 10.11.2022
Situation in Donetsk operational area remains most difficult – AFU General Staff

Situation in Donetsk operational area remains most difficult – AFU General Staff

14:21 10.11.2022
AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Sunak discuss possibilities to protect Ukrainian, European energy security

UK to continue supporting Ukraine until it achieves peace – Sunak

UK to provide Ukraine with 120 special anti-aircraft guns – Sunak

British PM Sunak arrives in Kyiv, meets with Zelensky

AFU repel enemy attacks near six residential areas in Donetsk region – General Staff

LATEST

UK announces new air defense assistance package of GBP 50 mln for Ukraine

Zelensky, Sunak discuss possibilities to protect Ukrainian, European energy security

UK to continue supporting Ukraine until it achieves peace – Sunak

UK to provide Ukraine with 120 special anti-aircraft guns – Sunak

Stefanishyna: When war is over, we must be sure Russia won't start new aggression

British PM Sunak arrives in Kyiv, meets with Zelensky

Kuleba: Ukraine and world need a victory, not a draw

AFU repel enemy attacks near six residential areas in Donetsk region – General Staff

New torture rooms found in liberated territories of Kherson region, even teenagers were kept there – ombudsman

Three marines released from enemy captivity – Ukrainian Navy

AD
AD
AD
AD