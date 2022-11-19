AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stroke the Russian occupation troops on the Kinburn Spit, from where the enemy shelled seaport tugs and grain barges in the Dnieper-Buh estuary, the Pivden (South) Operational Command has said.

"An area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and equipment was hit on the Kinburn Spit. That is exactly from where the occupiers shelled seaport tugs and grain barges in the Dnieper-Buh estuary," it said on Facebook.

Seven occupiers and two units of armored vehicles, as well as a point of basing were destroyed.