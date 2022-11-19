Germany supplies Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled guns since beginning of war – embassy

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale war of aggression, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled air-defense guns, which became an effective weapon against Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, the Embassy of Germany in Ukraine said.

"Defending the Ukrainian sky: since the beginning of the full-scale war, Germany has provided Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled air-defense guns. Gepard became an effective weapon against Iranian Shahed-136 drones. It is user for the defense of Ukraine's critical infrastructure," it said on Twitter.