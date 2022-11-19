Facts

12:25 19.11.2022

Germany supplies Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled guns since beginning of war – embassy

1 min read
Germany supplies Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled guns since beginning of war – embassy

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale war of aggression, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled air-defense guns, which became an effective weapon against Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, the Embassy of Germany in Ukraine said.

"Defending the Ukrainian sky: since the beginning of the full-scale war, Germany has provided Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled air-defense guns. Gepard became an effective weapon against Iranian Shahed-136 drones. It is user for the defense of Ukraine's critical infrastructure," it said on Twitter.

Tags: #germany #gepard

MORE ABOUT

13:06 04.11.2022
German Justice Minister arrives in Kyiv

German Justice Minister arrives in Kyiv

14:33 27.10.2022
Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

09:32 26.10.2022
Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

09:18 25.10.2022
German President arrives in Ukraine – media

German President arrives in Ukraine – media

16:43 21.10.2022
Germany should launch urgent investigation into arson of house where Ukrainians lived – ombudsman

Germany should launch urgent investigation into arson of house where Ukrainians lived – ombudsman

13:37 21.10.2022
Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

17:02 15.10.2022
Germany hands over 16 armored bridge layers to Ukraine

Germany hands over 16 armored bridge layers to Ukraine

18:14 12.10.2022
More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

15:25 10.10.2022
Building in Kyiv, which also houses German visa office, damaged by rocket fire – German MFA

Building in Kyiv, which also houses German visa office, damaged by rocket fire – German MFA

18:42 19.09.2022
Germany to give Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammo

Germany to give Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammo

AD

HOT NEWS

Three marines released from enemy captivity – Ukrainian Navy

Russia seeking respite to regain strength – Zelensky

Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

LATEST

AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

Three marines released from enemy captivity – Ukrainian Navy

Enemy transfers paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk region – Haidai

Yermak: There will be peace only when we reach our 1991 borders

Russia seeking respite to regain strength – Zelensky

Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

When Russia blocks grain exports, view of African countries starts to change in favor of Ukraine – Zelensky

Kyiv City Council commission rejects petition on refusal from putting up Christmas tree, won't spend budget funds on it

Blackout exit scenarios provide three-ten days to restore power system – expert

Restoration work completed at 42 of 69 multi-apartment buildings in Borodianka damaged by Russian invaders

AD
AD
AD
AD