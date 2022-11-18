Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

Next year, Ukraine will be able to independently meet all the needs of the defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Firstly, next year Ukraine will be able to independently meet all the needs of the defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets. Import, if necessary, can become a point addition," Reznikov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He showed in the photo copies of helmets and bulletproof vests of Ukrainian production, corresponding to the 4th and 6th class of protection according to NATO standards.

"I emphasize. What you see is not imported and then assembled-stitched and produced from steel and ceramic plates to fabric, accessories, special threads, etc.," Reznikov said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense added that at the moment there is no possibility in Ukraine to produce only one specific component, since there are no appropriate technologies in the chemical industry. Reznikov expressed confidence that over time, the domestic business will solve this problem.

"Secondly, our manufacturers not only fulfilled orders for the Ministry of Defense, but also experimented, created new samples, improved quality. In particular, a bulletproof vest has been developed specifically for our defenders, taking into account anthropological features, with means for redistributing loading, etc. It has no analogues. After the completion of the test cycle, it will be handed over to the troops," the minister informed.

Reznikov drew attention to the fact that a bulletproof vest of the 6th protection class with ceramic plates and a number of innovations that reduce the load on the back and allow you to quickly reset the protection in one movement is also being tested.

"It is light and reliable. I am convinced that these products have the potential to become competitive on the international market," he added.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that one helmet was officially in reserve for the entire Kyiv garrison last winter.

"Everyone remembers how difficult the situation was with the provision of helmets and body armor in March and April. According to the data that was reported to me, the entire Kyiv garrison was officially in reserve last winter ... one helmet. It was necessary to start in such a reality," he said.

According to Reznikov, as of November 17, 2022, the Ministry of Defense not only provided for the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also formed and has been maintaining a reserve for the army for a couple of months in the form of more than 200,000 bulletproof vests and more than 100,000 helmets.

He assured that the reserve would gradually grow in accordance with the requests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"That is, during the active phase of the war, we became de facto independent in one of the important elements of providing our soldiers. We try to apply a similar strategy wherever it is justified. So that Ukraine relies on its potential as much as possible and develops it. First of all, in the process of providing weapons and military equipment," Reznikov said.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Defense initiated and ensured the adoption of the government's decision, which greatly simplified the process of testing and acceptance of samples for armament or delivery. Reznikov is confident that the next step will be to review all existing development projects in order to leave funding only for those that are really result-oriented.

"We are improving logistics, including through the implementation of the NATO Logfas program. We explain in detail the logic of our actions to our partners and build a system of support projects for a medium and long time. This attracts the economic potential of the free world in favor of Ukraine. Russia is losing on this field," Reznikov wrote.