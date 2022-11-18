Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to nine – K. Tymoshenko

Nine people have been found dead at the site of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on Volniansk, Zaporizhia region on Thursday, said Deputy head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"Emergency rescue operations are continuing. As of the morning, two more dead were found. Thus, nine dead have already been found from the rockets of Russian terrorists who fired at residential buildings yesterday," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram on Friday morning.

As reported, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on a 4-apartment residential building in Volniansk, and the territories and buildings of a critical infrastructure facility were also affected by the enemy shelling.