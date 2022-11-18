Executive Vice-President of European Commission Dombrovskis arrives in Kyiv with working visit

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis has arrived in Kyiv to discuss with the Ukrainian leadership the EU's support for Ukraine, focus on emergency financial support and plans for 2023.

“Arrived In Kyiv to discuss EU’s support to Ukraine, focus on emergency financial support and our plans for 2023,” Dombrovskis said on Twitter Friday.

He added that he would also discuss with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal concrete steps for closer economic integration between the EU and Ukraine.