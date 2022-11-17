Facts

14:01 17.11.2022

As result of missile attack in suburbs of Zaporizhia, at least four killed, people remain under rubble

Four people were killed as a result of a rocket attack by Russian invaders on the city of Volniansk, Zaporizhia region on Thursday night, people are probably still under the rubble.

"According to the investigation, on the night of November 17, 2022, the occupying troops launched three S-300 rocket attacks on the city of Volniansk. One of the rockets hit a two-story residential building in which ten people lived," the Prosecutor General's Office's Telegram channel said on Thursday.

The report indicates that currently known about the death of four people. "The rest probably remain under the rubble. The territories and buildings of the critical infrastructure facility also suffered from enemy shelling," the prosecutor's office said.

Information about the victims is being clarified. At the scene are prosecutors, investigators, experts and emergency services.

Under the procedural leadership of Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

