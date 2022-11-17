Facts

12:49 17.11.2022

US General Milley says Russia lost war in Ukraine strategically, operationally, tactically

Head of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley believes that Russia has lost the war in Ukraine in strategic, operational and tactical terms, CNN said.

"Russians have failed every single time. They've lost strategically, they've lost operationally and, I repeat, they lost tactically. What they've tried to do, they failed at. The strategic reframing of their objectives, of their illegal invasion, have all failed, every single one of them," Milley said Wednesday at a press conference with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

According to Milley, Russia was unable to "overrun all of Ukraine" at the start of the war, as well as after its refocus on Donbas and the capture of part of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

"Across the entire frontline trace of some 900 or so kilometers, the Ukrainians have achieved success after success after success, and the Russians have failed every single time," he said.

Western media also cite Milley as saying that there is little chance that the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to push the Russians out of the occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea.

"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory, kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include... Crimea, the probability of that happening anytime soon, is not high military," the U.S. general said, according to DW.

