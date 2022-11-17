Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

Eight people were injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian invaders on the city of Dnipro, including a teenager, city mayor Borys Filatov said.

"I can only say one thing. Alas, the number of victims is growing. Previously, there are already three people, including a child of 15 years old. Update: already eight," Filatov said on Facebook on Thursday.

Earlier, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said five people, including a 15-year-old girl, were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Dnipro on Thursday. "Everyone in the hospital is in a state of moderate severity," he said in Telegram.

Reznichenko said the missiles had hit an industrial enterprise, and a severe fire had started. Nearby houses were also damaged.