Facts

11:09 17.11.2022

Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

1 min read
Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

Eight people were injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian invaders on the city of Dnipro, including a teenager, city mayor Borys Filatov said.

"I can only say one thing. Alas, the number of victims is growing. Previously, there are already three people, including a child of 15 years old. Update: already eight," Filatov said on Facebook on Thursday.

Earlier, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said five people, including a 15-year-old girl, were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Dnipro on Thursday. "Everyone in the hospital is in a state of moderate severity," he said in Telegram.

Reznichenko said the missiles had hit an industrial enterprise, and a severe fire had started. Nearby houses were also damaged.

Tags: #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

11:29 30.09.2022
One killed, five wounded in evening shelling of Dnipro by invaders from Iskanders

One killed, five wounded in evening shelling of Dnipro by invaders from Iskanders

10:46 29.09.2022
As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

12:07 16.07.2022
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

11:08 16.07.2022
Number of victims of Russian missile attack in Dnipro reaches 16 – Reznichenko

Number of victims of Russian missile attack in Dnipro reaches 16 – Reznichenko

18:26 28.06.2022
Enemy missile hit Autodiesel service station in Dnipro, people are under rubble – mayor

Enemy missile hit Autodiesel service station in Dnipro, people are under rubble – mayor

17:27 28.06.2022
Dnipro mayor announces 'arrivals' in city

Dnipro mayor announces 'arrivals' in city

20:48 04.05.2022
Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

18:03 10.04.2022
Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

16:34 02.04.2022
Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

14:35 15.03.2022
As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

Two cruise missiles shot down over Kyiv – military administration

Shmyhal: Now our gas production, Pivdenmash in Dnipro being bombed

Netherlands to announce ruling on MH17 downing case

Signatory countries of Budapest Memo could sign new agreement – Zelensky

Zelensky has no doubt that rocket that fell in Poland isn’t Ukrainian

LATEST

After war Ukraine to be member of EU, NATO, in equal competitive conditions – Ukrainian PM

All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

Two cruise missiles shot down over Kyiv – military administration

Shmyhal: Now our gas production, Pivdenmash in Dnipro being bombed

Netherlands to announce ruling on MH17 downing case

Zelensky informs UK, Canadian PMs on another Russian missile attack, calls for more assistance to Ukraine

Signatory countries of Budapest Memo could sign new agreement – Zelensky

Zelensky has no doubt that rocket that fell in Poland isn’t Ukrainian

Stoltenberg: There’s no indication of deliberate attack or that Russia planning any offensive military actions against NATO Allies

Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

AD
AD
AD
AD