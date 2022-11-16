Plan for restoration of nuclear safety at ZNPP to be approved at Warsaw conference in Jan - Energoatom

The plan for the restoration of nuclear and radiation safety at Zaporizhia NPP is to be approved during a special thematic international conference in Warsaw on January 17, 2023, Energoatom said.

"The main goal of the conference is to discuss the problems, risks and unprecedented challenges for global security due to the situation at Zaporizhia NPP. It is expected that during the conference the nuclear and radiation safety recovery plan for Zaporizhia NPP will be considered and adopted, which will allow returning the station to normal safe operation in accordance with international norms and rules," the statement said.

Energoatom has now begun preparations for this conference.

As explained by the company, the conference will also consider proposals for improving international mechanisms for the protection of civilian nuclear facilities, strengthening the role, influence and response of the world community and international organizations in cases of forcible seizure of such facilities and violation of nuclear and radiation safety and loss of control over radiation materials.