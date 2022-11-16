Riviera mall in Odesa preparing to open

Riviera shopping and entertainment center in Odesa is being recovered after the destruction and is preparing for the opening, the press service of the company reported.

"We all remember the terrible evening of May 9, when part of the mall building was destroyed in a missile strike. Finally, after six months of restoration work, this Friday (November 18), shops, cafes and a cinema located at the third entrance will open," Andriy Brynzylo, managing director of the Riviera shopping and entertainment center, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that in general, 30 tenants are now resuming work, and during December-January it is planned to open the main part of the shopping gallery stores (80% of the total).

"From March 2023, the shopping center should operate in full," Brynzylo said.

Riviera shopping and entertainment center is one of the largest shopping malls in the south of Ukraine. The total area of the site is 21 hectares, and the lettable area is 67,000 sq.m. Its developer is Argo Real Estate Opportunities Fund.