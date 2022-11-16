Facts

14:05 16.11.2022

Riviera mall in Odesa preparing to open

1 min read
Riviera mall in Odesa preparing to open

Riviera shopping and entertainment center in Odesa is being recovered after the destruction and is preparing for the opening, the press service of the company reported.

"We all remember the terrible evening of May 9, when part of the mall building was destroyed in a missile strike. Finally, after six months of restoration work, this Friday (November 18), shops, cafes and a cinema located at the third entrance will open," Andriy Brynzylo, managing director of the Riviera shopping and entertainment center, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that in general, 30 tenants are now resuming work, and during December-January it is planned to open the main part of the shopping gallery stores (80% of the total).

"From March 2023, the shopping center should operate in full," Brynzylo said.

Riviera shopping and entertainment center is one of the largest shopping malls in the south of Ukraine. The total area of the site is 21 hectares, and the lettable area is 67,000 sq.m. Its developer is Argo Real Estate Opportunities Fund.

Tags: #odesa #riviera

MORE ABOUT

18:04 14.09.2022
Foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania, Ukraine visit Odesa port

Foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania, Ukraine visit Odesa port

19:03 19.08.2022
UN Secretary-General visits Odesa Opera Theater

UN Secretary-General visits Odesa Opera Theater

15:11 29.07.2022
Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

09:42 25.07.2022
UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

16:58 23.07.2022
Grain storage in Odesa port not hit, minor fire extinguished

Grain storage in Odesa port not hit, minor fire extinguished

12:57 23.07.2022
Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

12:19 23.07.2022
Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

15:38 08.07.2022
Enemy missile fired at Odesa region explodes over sea – Pivden command

Enemy missile fired at Odesa region explodes over sea – Pivden command

12:58 02.07.2022
Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

09:19 01.07.2022
Death toll of missile attacks in Odesa rises to 18

Death toll of missile attacks in Odesa rises to 18

AD

HOT NEWS

Verkhovna Rada calls on partners to expel Russia from G20

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

Stoltenberg: Investigation is ongoing, we wait for results; preliminarily, it is Ukrainian air defense missile fired at Russian one

Zelensky: Russian missile attack on Poland is blow to common security

Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

LATEST

Verkhovna Rada calls on partners to expel Russia from G20

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

IAEA head considers nuclear safety zone around ZNPP real, announces new round of talks

Stoltenberg: Investigation is ongoing, we wait for results; preliminarily, it is Ukrainian air defense missile fired at Russian one

Blinken, Kuleba discuss explosion in eastern Poland

Zelensky: Russian missile attack on Poland is blow to common security

Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

By massive shelling of Ukrainian cities amid G20 summit Russia humiliates all leaders supporting 'dialogue' idea with aggressor – Podoliak

In Lviv, 80% of city without electricity, hot water and heat – Sadovy

AD
AD
AD
AD