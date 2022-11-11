Facts

14:12 11.11.2022

AFU repels enemy attacks in 14 settlements, 33 strikes inflicted on enemy positions – General Staff

Over the past day, the Ukrainian servicemen repelled an attack by Russian invaders in the region of 14 settlements of Donbas. Aviation, missile and artillery troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered 33 strikes on enemy positions and targets, the General Staff said.

Aviation of the Defense Forces inflicted ten strikes on the enemy over the past day. Seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as three positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter. Warriors of missile troops and artillery hit two command posts, ten areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three ammunition depots, five air defense systems and two other important military facilities of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff said the Defense Forces continue to liberate Ukrainian lands. During the successful offensive operations of our troops in the Kherson direction, on November 9, 2022, some 12 settlements were liberated.

