Facts

18:21 10.11.2022

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

1 min read
London will supply Kyiv with another 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 25,000 winter kits for the military, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

"We would really like for the support — especially the amount of support — to stay the same," he said in an interview with CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the UK will continue to provide military assistance, including another thousand anti-aircraft missiles and more than 25,000 for the military in case of an extremely cold winter, Downing Street said in a press release.

Sunakand Zelensky agreed to continue to maintain close contact on the issue of providing support to Ukraine, the press release notes.

